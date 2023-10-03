I had to send you this message telling you how much I enjoyed your column [Libertad! Ken Trainor, Viewpoints, Sept. 23]. It was fun to read, and anyone who has lived and driven long enough in Chicago has shared your frustration, and the overwhelming feeling of being hapless and helpless. Chicago snowstorms of ‘67 and ‘79 come to mind.

I was trapped by the ’67 storm. As part of a group of bankers heading from downtown to the University of Chicago campus late on a Friday afternoon to recruit students in the MBA program, we barely made the taxi ride to the IC station, and boarded what turned out to be the last commuter train out that evening.

The train plunged along through the already-heavy snow accumulation, and we exited at the U of C station east of the University.

Oops! Not a long walk in normal weather, but with about a foot of fresh snow already fallen—and more still fluttering down—we had to walk to the campus building where the reception was scheduled.

Needless to say, we arrived looking exactly like you would expect: covered with snow, perspiring under our heavy clothing, red-nosed, and hungry and thirsty. But we were also under the admiring, appreciative, collective eye of the students. They knew of the battlefield conditions outside, of course.

Whoever said bankers lacked toughness and were not committed?

We stayed overnight in on-campus hotel accommodations. In the morning, the only public transportation operating were the CTA trains, which we took back downtown. What a sight, riding up above all the deserted streets, cars and buses abandoned everywhere at all angles and in all locations.

And the quiet! Absolute silence as we rode, with the fresh, heavy snowfall of almost 2 feet’s depth, snuffing out the normal clanging sounds of the el and the city below. It was as in a dream.

Why did we head downtown? The bank was open … it was an era when banks just didn’t close unless it was a national holiday. I recall most of the normal Saturday bank staff stayed home, and no customers showed up either.

I left early and took—you guessed it—the Lake St. el to Oak Park, and walked to Division and Columbian, where we lived.

I did not escape having to shovel the sidewalk.

Tom Lynch

Oak Park