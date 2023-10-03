The Oak Park-River Forest community has a long and storied tradition of offering excellent educational opportunities for students and families, both public and private, particularly Catholic schools among the private school options. This has been one of the hallmarks of our villages for generations. It is one of the reasons people choose to live here.

Whether families choose one of the many fine public elementary schools — Roosevelt Julian or Brooks middle schools, and Oak Park and River Forest High School — or one of our community’s five parochial schools — St. Vincent Ferrer, St. Luke, St. Giles, Ascension, St. Catherine/St. Lucy, and Trinity and Fenwick high schools — or some combination thereof, the opportunity to choose from excellent public and private school options is good for our community.

As leaders of the seven Catholic schools in Oak Park and River Forest, we applaud the state’s efforts in recent years to significantly increase funding for public schools and also for enacting the Invest in Kids Act, which established the IL Tax Credit Scholarship (IL TCS) program, making private schools, including ours, more affordable for low-to-moderate-income families/students. Both of these initiatives have bolstered education in Illinois and have strengthened our community by enhancing educational opportunity in Oak Park and River Forest.

Without action during the veto session of the state legislature, Oct. 24 thru 26 and Nov. 7 thru 9, the IL TCS program will expire at the end of 2023.

This program allows IL taxpayers (and corporations, though there has been virtually no corporate involvement since program inception in 2018) to make a contribution through a “scholarship granting organization” (SGO), direct their contribution to a specific K-12 private school in Illinois, and receive a 75% state income tax credit for the amount of their contribution.

These dollars must follow a student, whose family completes a thorough application process, including income verification. The SGOs determine student eligibility based on legislative-mandated income levels to assure that only low-to-moderate-income students/families qualify.

A taxpayer has no say over which students receive scholarships. If a student/family qualifies and there are funds available that have been directed to that student’s school, the student may receive a scholarship, which is sent directly to the school to offset that specific student’s tuition.

Each year of the program’s existence, a maximum total of $100 million in state tax credits has been available to claim. All $100 million has never been claimed in any one year.

According to a May 27, 2023 article in “Chalkbeat Chicago,” an educational reporting news outlet, the $50.6 billion State of Illinois Fiscal Year 2024 Budget includes $10.3 billion for public K-12 education, approximately 20% of the total. If all $100 million in tax credits were claimed by taxpayers who make contributions through the IL TCS this year, it would account for approximately .2% of the state budget.

According to a June 28, 2023 Research.Com article, 11.6% of K-12 students in Illinois were enrolled in private schools last year.

There are currently nearly 200 students attending our seven schools who receive scholarships through this program, making their “best fit” school a viable option. Without this program, many of these students would not be able to attend their school of choice. Another 200-plus students are on waiting lists to receive scholarships through this program to attend our schools.

Statewide there are 9,500 students at K-12 schools receiving scholarships through this program with another 26,000 on waiting lists. Many of the students on the waiting lists may never be able to attend their “best fit” school.

As one of our school parents put it, “The Tax Credit Scholarship allows families that are in a difficult financial situation to have their children attend schools they wouldn’t be able to. I am a single, disabled mom due to Lupus, and if it had not been for the Tax Credit Scholarship, I don’t know what we would have done. I am unable to afford tuition at this time, but because of the scholarship, my daughter is able to attend [her] school and receive the best education possible. And we are forever grateful for this. We really hope the scholarship is able to continue helping those who are in need.”

Please join us in giving a voice to those in need and encourage legislators to keep the IL TCS program for our brothers and sisters. Please contact your local representatives and encourage them to continue to fund public schools appropriately and to make permanent the IL Tax Credit Scholarship program so that all of our students can thrive.

Maureen Aspell

Principal, St. Vincent Ferrer School, River Forest

Meg Bigane

Principal, St. Giles School, Oak Park

Laura Curley

President, Trinity High School, River Forest

Andrew DiMarco

Principal, St. Luke School, River Forest

Sharon Leamy

Principal, St. Catherine/St. Lucy School, Oak Park

Maureen O’Neill Nielsen

Principal, Ascension School, Oak Park

Fr. Richard Peddicord O.P.

President, Fenwick High School