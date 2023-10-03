Rev. Dr. John Stuart Adler, 81, formerly of Oak Park, died on Sept. 10, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida. A Vietnam veteran, lawyer, Episcopal priest and “church planter,” mentor and devoted family man, he led a richly fulfilling life, characterized by leadership, caring, and genuine interest in others.

Born on July 31, 1942, the son of Gordon and Catherine (McBratney) Adler of Harvey, he attended Thornton Township High School and graduated from Shattuck St. Mary’s School, an Episcopal boarding school in Faribault, Minnesota. He then joined the U.S. Army, where his leadership skills were quickly noticed. After basic training, he was recommended for Officer Candidate School.

Early in his military training, he was introduced to Wanda Billings, who also attended Thornton. The couple married later that year and relocated to Fort Benning, Georgia. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1964, the same year the couple’s daughter, Audrey Christine, was born. He subsequently returned to Army headquarters in Fort Mead, Maryland.

“The Army had chaplains in Vietnam, and John volunteered to fly the chaplains to campsites to hold worship services for the troops,” recalled his friend Dave Wilson. “John would fly a twin-engine plane into remote military bases, landing on grass slips on the side of hills. The chaplains brought with them a moveable altar. He would help set up for the service and then fly the chaplains back.”

He left the Army in 1969 with the rank of captain and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois Champaign, followed by a law degree from Illinois Institute of Technology – Kent College of Law in Chicago.

The Adler family moved to Oak Park where they lived for nearly 20 years and were active members of Grace Episcopal Church. He led the church’s high school youth group, served as a deacon and on the church’s governing board. When Hollywood movie director Robert Altman selected Grace Church as the site to film the 1977 movie, A Wedding, drew up the church’s legal contract with Altman’s IDO Corporation. He and many others in the congregation were invited to serve as “extras” in the movie.

In the mid-1980s, after a successful 13-year law career, he felt called to the priesthood. Leaving his law practice, he enrolled in Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in Parish Ministry and a Doctor of Ministry in Congregational Development in May 1989 at age 47. Not long after, he was offered a position as an associate priest at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, on Siesta Key, Florida, and the family relocated.

In the mid-1990s, he accepted a position as the priest of a new Episcopal church being formed in Naples, Florida. “John was considered a church planter,” Wanda Adler said. That congregation today is a thriving St. Monica’s Episcopal Church.

Some years later, the opportunity to start a new Episcopal mission in south Fort Myers presented itself and Father he accepted the challenge. That congregation became Iona Hope Episcopal Church. “He truly loved what he did and wanted to be of help in any way he could for the people he met,” she said. “His whole world projected outward.”

In addition to his wife, Wanda, he leaves a daughter, Christine; a son, John (Holly); and twin grandsons, Cameron Adler and Ryan (Allison) Adler. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Anderson, and his brother, Dale Adler.

A funeral service will be held on Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at Iona Hope Episcopal Church, in Fort Myers. The service will be live-streamed on the website, www.ionahope.org.