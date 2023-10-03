It is hard duty watching historic mainline Protestant or Catholic churches diminished and then close. Locally and across America, congregations are aging and in decline and a point is reached where the few remaining congregants are not able to sustain similarly aging buildings or pay a salary for a minister and staff.

We saw it happen at Parkview Church on Oak Park Avenue and Jackson Boulevard. We reported two years ago on its closing after 160 years — the church started in the city on the near West Side. At the time of its closing it was down to 28 members.

That vacant church and one other led Oak Park to recently adopt an ordinance creating new potential uses for what is expected over time to be multiple empty church structures. We applauded that foresight.

However, here’s another outcome now unfolding at Parkview: This venerable building, 95 years old and designed by E.E. Roberts, is going to be a church again. We spotted signs of life at the corner last week and have visited twice. We were warmly welcomed by hard-working members of the congregation of Casa de Restauracion Familiar Church, who have been clearing out the building, doing a deep clean, and undertaking some modest upkeep.

This weekend the 12-year-old congregation will hold its first services, having relocated from leased space in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side. Members told us the church has approximately 150 members and has an evangelical Christian focus.

Church members expect current congregants to travel the short distance to the new space and are very welcoming to new neighbors who want to stop in and check it out.

We welcome the vitality Casa de Restauracion will bring and the reverence its members demonstrate for this sacred space.

Welcome to Oak Park.

Smart options in River Forest

Good for the village of River Forest to take a wide lens to analyze its limited and expensive options to continue addressing stormwater retention issues. A decade ago village government began working to update and expand the capacity of its antiquated water and sewer system on the north side of town.

That was a costly and bold initiative. Work has progressed from there to improve capacity on the south side. Now the key area of focus is the central core along Lake Street where the need is high and options limited and expensive.

The consensus of the village board is to move ahead on a series of smaller-but-positive steps in that area while seeking grant support along the way.

That there are more major options being considered is a testament to inevitable concerns that flooding events will intensify in the years ahead. That challenge will come to River Forest and, in some variation, to every community.