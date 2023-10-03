Last week was very successful for the Oak Park and River Forest High School girls’ volleyball team as the Huskies defeated two of the area’s best programs.

In front of a large and boisterous crowd inside the OPRF Fieldhouse on Sept. 29, OPRF took down previously unbeaten Willowbrook in three sets: 25-17, 24-26, and 25-10.

“This was a huge win for us,” said OPRF coach Kelly Collins. “We knew Willowbrook hadn’t lost yet, but we were prepared given our super tough schedule. We were ready.”

OPRF senior setter Kinsey Smith achieved a personal milestone in the opening set, recording her 1500th career assist. Smith, who spent her first two seasons at Whitney Young, was thrilled with her accomplishment.

“I couldn’t do it without the support of all of my teammates,” said Smith, a Davison College commit. “They’ve been supportive since I transferred here (last year), and I’m just so excited to be a part of this team.”

OPRF (21-3) dominated the first set and seemed to have things in control during the second with a 20-14 lead. But Willowbrook (19-1) closed out the set with a 12-4 run to square the match.

However, the Huskies regrouped, and after spotting the Warriors the first point of the third and deciding set, ran off six consecutive points. OPRF then went on a 9-2 burst to take control for good and end any Willowbrook comeback hopes.

“We all came together and said we needed to take this (third) set,” Smith said. “Everyone brought the same intensity we had in the first set; we had to finish.”

“I think in that third set, we all trusted each other,” added OPRF senior outside hitter Grace Nelson, who had a team-high 13 kills and 12 digs. “Everyone played their game, and we’re unstoppable when everyone’s on.”

Smith finished with 31 assists, three kills, an ace, and a block. The Huskies also got contributions from seniors Ella Hullinger (three blocks) and Keira Kleidon (14 digs); juniors Phoebe Shorney (six kills, six digs, two blocks) and Gabby Towns (10 kills, two aces, three blocks, four digs); and sophomore Samantha Shelton (10 kills, three aces, five digs).

“I’m so proud of the kids and the way they responded in the final set,” Collins said. “Gabby came to play and Ella had some huge blocks for us. It was a great team effort.”

Three nights earlier on Sep. 26, OPRF defeated Lyons Township 25-21, 25-23 to remain perfect in West Suburban Silver play at 4-0. Nelson had 19 kills, two blocks, and six digs to lead the Huskies. Shorney had seven kills and four blocks); Shelton six kills and two blocks; Towns three blocks; Kleidon eight digs; and Smith 27 assists and eight digs.

Collins feels the victories over LT and Willowbrook will help the Huskies with their sectional seeding. She also said the team wasn’t necessarily focused on making a statement last week.

“I’m not too worried about what anyone else thinks of us. I know what we have right here,” Collins said. “We knew LT and Willowbrook were in our sectional, so I think these wins send a statement to where we should be seeded. But we’re not looking past anyone and getting ahead of ourselves.”

OPRF hosts Benet Academy on Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.