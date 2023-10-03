Mr. DeCoursey, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or Independent, there’s no way any party could defend the 2nd amendment gun rights of a lying, crack-addicted, prostitute-loving first son of gun [Why aren’t Republicans defending Hunter’s gun rights? Viewpoints, Sept. 20]. Pun intended.

Hunter Biden was indicted by his father’s own Justice Department’s handpicked special counsel. To refresh your memory, the charges include making false statements on a federal firearms permit and possessing a firearm by an addicted person back in 2018. He swore he wasn’t a user at the time of the purchase.

Hunter’s going to get what he deserves. Then daddy will pardon him and all will be well. But Tom, don’t make this a Republican issue. Democrats and Independents use guns too.

Jim Gotti

Oak Park