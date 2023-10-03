On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 15, First Baptist Church, located on Ontario Street, just north of Scoville Park, will celebrate its sesquicentennial. The church would like to formally invite you to celebrate this momentous occasion with our membership.

First Baptist Church of Oak Park formally began with a service at J.W. Middleton’s home on Maple Avenue on April 25, 1873. Rapid growth during the early years led the congregation to rent various halls for worship, including Temperance Hall (Lake and Forest), until they occupied their first church building in 1883.

The present church was dedicated on April 22, 1923, with the addition of an education and community building later in the decade. In adding the educational facility, First Baptist opened a Child Development Center (currently known as First Baptist Preschool, Kindergarten, and After School Care) serving countless children and families for 97 years. The Preschool and Kindergarten remain a primary focus of the church’s mission.

First Baptist Church membership peaked at 1,400 members immediately following World War II. On Jan. 1, 1972, a merger between First Baptist Church of Oak Park and Second Baptist Church of Chicago (Austin neighborhood) became a reality, following both churches’ long and careful study and planning. Austin-Second Baptist Church was a merged congregation formed in 1960 from the First Baptist Church of Austin, established in 1871, and Second Baptist Church, founded in 1864. Strong legacies of faith, from three congregations serving separate areas of Chicago coming together, strengthened their witness in the new environment.

Faithful service by many, whose names and contributions are not mentioned, continues the tradition of bearing witness to the Gospel throughout the years, amidst challenges, changes, and opportunities.

Later this year, First Baptist will welcome the Children’s School of Oak Park as a new covenant partner.

Our celebration will begin on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m., with coffee and tours of the church’s 100-year-old building. The building, designed by E.E. Roberts, began construction in 1921 and was dedicated in 1923. Known for its size and beauty, the church building has 110 rooms, including a large and beautiful sanctuary, Fellowship Hall (equipped as a gymnasium and containing an entire stage), a chapel, a dining room, a large kitchen, an office suite, a parlor, educational rooms and offices for the Preschool & Kindergarten, Sunday School rooms, and other multipurpose spaces used for gatherings and as hospitality areas.

The third floor is currently under construction in preparation for the Children’s School’s arrival later this year.

On Sunday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m., First Baptist will host a celebratory worship service with a theme of “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future,” with musical selections provided by the Sanctuary Choir, a sermon on Genesis 49:29-50:14; 50:22-26, and the celebration of Holy Communion.

First Baptist is proud to celebrate 150 years of faithful service to Christ’s kingdom and the Oak Park community. Our current congregation sincerely desires to follow faithfully in the footsteps of our foremothers and forefathers who charted a path for us to journey. If you’re interested in learning more about First Baptist, we invite you to ‘Come and see!’

For more information, call 708-848-4070 or visit www.fbcoakpark.org.