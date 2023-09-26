Prior and subsequent to the next scheduled village board meeting (Oct. 10), there are two public hearings scheduled for the Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals, respectively. The subject matter of both hearings involves proposals to redevelop properties on Roosevelt Road.

There has been public criticism (including my own) of the village’s lack of attention to the development of Roosevelt Road. Giving credence to that criticism is the fact that the Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan on the village website is dated March 21, 2005.

If I’m correct, public notice of a hearing on the special use permit application must be mailed to the property owners within a certain circumference of the proposed car wash to be located at 6000-6020 Roosevelt Road. However, although the purpose of the hearing for the text amendment is specifically tailored for 6104 Roosevelt and its proposed use as an EV charging station/parking lot, no public notice is required for nearby property owners.

The 2005 Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan recommends generally higher and better use of properties on that major street, highlighting the intersection with Austin as a “gateway” location. Also, the plan recommends significant redevelopment of the vacant lot at the NW corner of Roosevelt and Lyman. One has to wonder, if either the car wash or an EV recharging station is compliant with the plan and the highest and best use of either location.

It would be better if the village went beyond the public notice requirements of the Zoning Ordinance to publicize both public hearings.

Chris Donovan

Oak Park