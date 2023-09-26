For the residents of the 400 block of south Euclid Avenue, the Pete’s project has been marred by disingenuous promises, inconsistent communication, and flat-out neglect, not only by Pete’s, but also the village of Oak Park. Pete’s motto appears to be that it’s easier to beg for forgiveness than to seek permission, and our residents have been living with the fallout from that flawed mantra for three years.

What began with an unannounced demolition, resulting in damage to owners’ units in our building has now become an endless waiting game, hoping that someone will pay the least bit of attention to our constantly neglected block.

We have not had our street consistently cleaned since its closing, and the traffic on Washington and Madison during rush hour has gotten worse. When this project began, we lost parking and beautiful trees that made our street unique and attractive. There are several condo buildings on our small stretch of a block, and we’ve had to explain to family, friends, and prospective home buyers why our once peaceful street has turned into an urban nightmare.

In March of 2023, we were told that cul-de-sac work would begin on our street in “late June or early July.” September is nearly over, and … we are still waiting. While we all enjoy blaming ComEd as a convenient scapegoat, surely they are not responsible for the 6-month lack of communication or action to pay even a small shred of attention to the residents of our street, and the street itself.

We invite the village board members to pay a visit to the 400 block of South Euclid and take a look for yourselves. Your constituents would appreciate it.

Thank you to Wednesday Journal for your diligent reporting. We’re glad someone is paying attention.

Board members

The Majestic condo association

Oak Park