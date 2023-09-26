Let’s promote hope and connectedness. September is Suicide Prevention Month. Recent national polls indicate that 94% of adults believe suicide can be prevented. Unfortunately, we continue to see dramatic increases in the number of youth who need care. The latest stats are sobering:

Almost 48,000 people died by suicide in 2021. That’s 1 death every 11 minutes. Twelve million adults thought about suicide and over 3 million made a plan.

Suicide is preventable. We are listening.

As a behavioral health-care provider in the Chicago area, our team at Riveredge Hospital is dedicated to #BeThere during #SPM23 (Suicide Prevention Month 2023) in a manner that promotes connectedness and recovery. Culturally relevant mental health services, evidence-based treatments and support are available. We are listening—and we can help.

If you or someone you love is experiencing an emotional crisis or thoughts of suicide, confidential 24/7 assessments are available by contacting us directly:

Riveredge Hospital Assessment and Referral Department at 708-209-4181

Or you may contact:

• 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides 24/7, no-cost and confidential support for individuals in distress, including prevention and crisis resources. Text, chat or call today. Trained crisis counselors are ready to serve.

• The Veterans Crisis Line for U.S. Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.

• Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, at 1-866-488-7386.

We want our community to know we are in this together, and each of us has a role to play in suicide prevention throughout the year and especially in September.

Allison Davenport

CEO, managing director

Riveredge Hospital