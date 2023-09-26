Julia Guest Buesser, 82, died on Sept. 19, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. In 2011 she relocated with her husband, Fred, from Michigan to Oak Park to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She was the mother of three and grandmother of five. A kind and thoughtful woman, she made many friends while she lived in this community, including her coffee group friends, her online friends through her practice of Tai Chi and Qigong, and her friends through the 19th Century Club. She will be dearly missed by many. Private services will be held at a later date.

