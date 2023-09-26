James E. Heffernan, 84, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died on Aug. 31, 2023 after a long journey with Alzheimer’s. He was a member of Ascension Parish. Born on Feb. 10, 1939, in Chicago, to the late Margaret and Edmond Heffernan, he grew up in Austin attended St. Lucy Parish School and later graduated from Quigley Prep Seminary. He furthered his education at Mundelein College and Loyola University. He dedicated his career to public service, working for the U.S. Dept. of Education, Office of Civil Rights, as a supervisor. This work was his passion and mission.

A lifelong Cubs fan, after retirement he found his “dream job” working for the Chicago Cubs for two seasons. He also enjoyed volunteering at St. Leonard’s Ministry, Christ the King Jesuit High School, Hines VA, and as a Eucharistic minister. He found working in the No Veteran Dies Alone program at Hines particularly satisfying. His strong faith guided him throughout his life.

Jim is survived by Linda (Freidheim) Heffernan, his wife of 52 years; their children, Christopher (Leah), David, and Katherine (Daniel) Hyde; his brother, Robert; and his grandchildren, Charles and Joseph Hyde. He was preceded in death by his brothers Richard and Edmond.

A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at Ascension Church on Sept. 30. The wake will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Big Sisters of Chicago or the Alzheimer’s Association of Illinois.