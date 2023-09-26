Jack W. Righeimer, 85, of River Forest died peacefully on Sept. 15, 2023. He graduated from Marquette University and earned a master’s degree from Northern Illinois University. He produced and hosted one of the first PBS health-care programs called Consultation. He worked for the University of Illinois Medical Center for 20 years and retired as director of Public Affairs.

Jack was the husband of Lois “Jennie” Righeimer (nee Maupin); the father of Carolyn and Julie Righeimer; and brother of the late Robert J. Righeimer.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30 at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest, where a Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m.

Memorials to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are appreciated. Arrangements were handled by Zimmerman Harnett Funeral Home.