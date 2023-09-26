“How far can you drive on a single charge?”

“How long does it take to charge?”

“Where do you charge?”

“What about long-distance travel?”

Get answers to these and other burning questions about electric vehicles (EVs) from local EV owners and check out their rides at Oak Park’s first-ever Green Transportation Rally. This celebration of emissions-free driving and active getting-around will also feature e-bikes and cargo bikes.

Organized by Oak Park Climate Action Network (OPCAN), the free Green Transportation Rally takes place on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Pilgrim Congregational Church parking lot, 460 Lake St.

If you can’t walk or bike there, park free at the Lake/Scoville garage.

Rain date: Oct. 15.

Wendy Greenhouse

OPCAN member

Oak Park