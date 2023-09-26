Daniel K. Schlorf, 89, of Oak Park and formerly of Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, died on Sept. 16, 2023. Born on May 2, 1934, he was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired Marine lawyer with Harte Law and a longtime parishioner at St. Edmund in Oak Park.

Daniel Schlorf was the husband of the late Bette Wilson Schlorf (2020) and Nancy Enright Schlorf (2002); the father of Sharon (Thomas) Schlorf Laper and Kenneth Henry (Rebecca Brown) Schlorf; “Pa Dan” to T.J. and Lauren Laper, William, Dylan and Ryan Schlorf; brother of Denis, Kennita (Dennis) Sourile and the late Bonnie Hennessy; and the uncle and friend of many.

Arrangements were handled by Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park.