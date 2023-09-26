Beverly S. Anderson, 81, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died on Sept. 22, 2023. Born in Midlothian, Illinois, on Nov. 25, 1941, she taught countless aspiring pianists in the cozy confines of her home. A lifetime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Oak Park, she was the wife of the late Bradley E. Anderson; the sister-in-law of Janice (Jerome) Niemiec; the aunt of Jorie (Scott) Siegwald and Julie (Timothy) Towster; and the great-aunt of Allison, Kyle, Matthew, Jack, and James.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 29 from 12 p.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17W201 Roosevelt Road, Oakbrook Terrace, followed by interment at Chapel Hill Gardens West.