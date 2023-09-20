The Oak Park and River Forest High School girls volleyball team enjoyed another strong week, winning five of its six matches.

On Sept. 12, the Huskies (17-3) rolled to a 25-4, 25-8 home victory over Proviso West. Phoebe Shorney had seven kills, five aces, and two blocks. Ella Hullinger had four aces; Grace Nelson and Samantha Shelton three aces each; and Hannah Phelan 11 assists.

The next day at the Wheaton-Warrenville South Classic, OPRF split its matches, defeating Whitney Young 25-12, 25-19 but losing to Sandburg 19-25, 25-14, 17-25.

Against Young, Nelson had nine kills, six digs, and a block; Gabby Towns, seven kills and two blocks; Shorney, six kills and two aces; and Kinsey Smith, 23 assists.

Against Sandburg, Nelson had 13 kills, 15 digs, and two aces. Smith had 29 assists and 12 digs, and Towns had four blocks.

The Sandburg loss dropped the Huskies into the WWS Silver bracket for Sept. 16. OPRF won all three matches that day: St. Charles North (25-15, 25-21), Lemont (25-12, 25-14), and Metea Valley (25-21, 25-17).

The Huskies finished ninth overall at WWS, and Nelson was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Cross Country

The OPRF boys finished second at the Richard Spring Invitational in Peoria on Sept. 16 with 135 points, eight behind champion Hersey. The meet was held at Detweiller Park, where the IHSA state meet is held.

Junior Finn Kelly was the Huskies’ top finisher with a 17th-place showing (14:47). Senior Lewis O’Connor (20th, 14:50.20), junior Liam O’Connor (22nd, 14:52.60), senior Michael Michaelotti (34th, 15:01.80), senior Daniel Johnson (42nd, 15:09.20), junior Andrew Harmon (79th, 15:29.90), and senior Mariano Escobedo (85th, 15:32.60) completed OPRF’s lineup.

In the girls’ meet, OPRF came in 27th with 814 points. Senior Lenny Sterritt was the Huskies’ top individual, finishing 36th with a time of 18:12.70.

Senior Anne Lynch (19:21.70), junior Malie Cassel (20:06), sophomore Julia Max (20:27.50), senior Ingrid Medgysey (20:28.90), junior Tea Dassinger (20:32.30), and junior Julia Chang (20:40.90) rounded out the lineup.

Girls Tennis

The OPRF girls’ tennis team rolled to a 6-1 victory over Glenbard West on Sept. 12. The Huskies earned wins at #2 and #3 singles. At #2, Lucy Stein blanked Sammie Smith 6-0, 6-0, and Baylee Piasecki defeated Allison Kwiatkoski 6-0, 6-1.

OPRF swept the four doubles’ matches as #1 Kathryn Meister/Anika Gupta, #2 Maria Clara Lau/Ava Lebovitz, #3 Alice Cadwell/Sophie Welch, and #4 Sophia Lynn/Marin Chambers all were victorious.