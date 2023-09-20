The Fenwick boys cross-country team placed fifth at the Riverside-Brookfield Invitational on Sept. 16 with 134 points.

Senior Dean O’Bryan was the Friars’ top individual finisher, placing 11th with a time of 16:30.3. Junior Finnbar Munley (19th, 16:48.8), junior Benicio Carideo (21st, 17:01), junior Chris Zielinski (36th, 17:56.6), sophomore Aleksi Nenadic (59th, 20:29), and junior Christopher Cutler-Brown (63rd, 21:16.8) completed Fenwick’s lineup.

The girls’ team also competed at Riverside-Brookfield and finished fourth with 133 points. Freshman Juliana Gamboa was Fenwick’s top individual, coming in third with a time of 18:39.9.

Senior Anna Scholtens (13th, 20:17.7), freshman Lily Kotynek (32nd, 21:54.4), sophomore Romy Bergetz (42nd, 22:14.4), junior Emma Brennan (48th, 22:41.2), freshman Allison Austin (52nd, 22:49.6), junior Kyra Miller (56th, 23:06.9), senior Amalia Anderson (67th, 23:47.5), senior Elizabeth Brunick (70th, 23:52.3), and senior Lily O’Neill (76th, 24:31) rounded out the Friars’ lineup.

Boys Soccer

The Fenwick boys soccer team went 1-1-1 last week. On Sept. 11, the Friars (5-3-1) gave up two second-half goals in a 3-1 home defeat to Niles North.

The following day, the Friars played to a 3-3 draw at Mount Carmel. Sam Allaire, Ryan Agozo, and Jack Kupiec each had a goal, and Ian MacKinnon had two assists.

Back at the Fenwick Priory campus on Sept. 14, Jake Brecknock and James Zimmer each scored a goal, and Dominick Ballarin made 10 saves in goal as the Friars edged past North Shore Country Day 2-1.

The NSCD match started a five-match homestand as Fenwick welcomes DePaul Prep (Sept. 19, post-deadline) and Marmion Academy (Sept. 21) to the Priory this week.

Girls Volleyball

Marcelina Kozaczka had 12 kills and two aces and Lola Tortorello 13 assists and two aces as Fenwick (5-5) defeated visiting Montini 25-23, 25-19 on Sept. 12.

Bella Gray added three aces and Hazel Davis 10 digs for the Friars, who have road matches this week at IC Catholic Prep (Sept. 19, post-deadline) and Lane Tech (Sept. 21). Fenwick’s next home match is Sept. 26 against Loyola Academy.