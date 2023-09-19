Joseph William Gaske, 71, died on Sept. 11, 2023. Born in Oak Park on March 30, 1952 to Joseph and Florence Gaske, he grew up in Bridgeview and attended Argo High School, then graduated from Hersey High School. He attended Millikin University and graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He married Janet Souders on May 19, 1978 and they were blessed with two sons, Phillip and Joseph.

Joe was tall and strong, and his personality and love of life reflected that. He attended St. Louise de Marillac Church, taught Sunday School, and was a Eucharistic minister there for many years. An avid fan of the Chicago Bears and White Sox, he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and watching his grandkids.

Joe Gaske is survived by his wife, Janet Souders Gaske; his sons, Phillip (Erin) Gaske and Joseph (Colleen) Gaske; his grandsons Zachary, Luke, and Jacob Gaske; his siblings, Margaret (Chris) Allen and William (Sharon) Gaske; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12 to 3 p.m., memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Ave., Brookfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.