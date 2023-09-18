Kevin McCauley

Kevin Paul McCauley of Chicago, formerly of Oak Park, was called home on Sept. 6, 2023 after a long battle with asthma and respiratory illness. Born on Aug. 15, 1943 in Chicago, he grew up in Riverside and dedicated his life to his community. He served his country as a medic in Korea, before finding a career as a case specialist/ombudsman for the state of Illinois, where he created employment networks and advocated for public policy changes on behalf of the community. After retiring in 2002, he created the Westside Jobs Collaborative, producing the first-ever, Chicago-area, ex-offender job fair. He also collaborated with the UI Center for Disabilities to host the first virtual job fair for their clients. A mentor for the Easter Seals Veterans and Family Program, Junior Achievement, and a baseball coach in Lawndale/Garfield Park for many years.

Kevin was a down-to-earth, real soul who made everyone feel at home instantly. His exuberant laugh could energize anyone around him. As an artist, he drew several amazing pencil portraits of his family. He enjoyed camping, canoeing, fishing, visiting taverns and talking to those around him, and Western movies. As a lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears he would have been extremely irritated that the Bears still could not beat Green Bay without Aaron Rodgers.

Kevin was preceded in death by a newborn sister, his parents, his son, and several McCauley cousins. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and many others, including the countless community members who were involved in the programs he created.

A wake will be held on Sept. 18 at Peterson-Bassi Chapel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Sept. 19 at St Catherine of Siena-St. Lucy Catholic Church, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Lung Association, the American Legion (Commodore Barry Post # 256 at 6919 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn IL 60402), or a charitable organization of your choice.