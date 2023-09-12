Roselen Murphy, a longtime Oak Park resident, died on Aug. 16, 2023. Born in 1927 in Chicago, she lived in Oak Park, for over 65 years. A graduate of the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, she taught primary grades in Park Forest, Tolono, River Forest and Oak Park and was a Realtor at Gloor Realty in Oak Park till the age of 78. She was a Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio founding member and volunteered for close to 40 years. She was also a member of the League of Women Voters since 1964. Her lifelong appreciation of music led to fond memories of dancing at Howell Neighborhood House, The Trianon Ballroom and other places.

Roselen was the wife of S. Lee Murphy; the mother of Linda (Scott) Friedman, Karen (Thomas) Doherty, Daniel (Lori) Murphy; grandmother of nine; and great-grandmother of two.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Interment was private.