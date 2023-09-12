Good for River Forest as it takes another necessary and obvious step toward care for the environment as it voted Monday to prohibit the use of Styrofoam packaging in local food establishments.

The prohibition will begin to take effect in January and roll out to all food providers a year later. Village Administrator Matt Walsh said the initial focus will be on bringing local vendors up to speed on the ordinance rather than immediately issuing citations.

The action was recommended by the village’s Sustainability Commission, and the ordinance is patterned after one adopted last spring in Oak Park.

As we watch the drama and destruction of climate change in massive flooding in Libya, intensifying hurricane patterns and rising temperatures across the globe, it is vital that we see the necessity of small local actions as integral to a larger effort to save this planet.

Let’s continue to be bold, practical and decisive in our hometowns on climate issues.