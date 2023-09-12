Ralph A. Zaccariello, 72, of North Riverside, died on Sept. 10, 2023. Son of the late Ralph and Vivian Zaccariello, he was the founder and presider of the September 11, 2001 Patriots Day Service of Remembrance for the village of North Riverside for over 10 years. A mentor to several hundred firefighters in the Chicago area, he was one of the leaders of the Stone Park Fire Academy and a retired 911 emergency operator for the village of LaGrange Park and the village of North Riverside. A former baseball coach for the American Legion team of Oak Park/Galewood and football coach for the “Little Huskies” football teams of Oak Park/River Forest, he was a respected referee and umpire for numerous youth and high school sports. He leaves behind numerous friends he helped, assisted or supported during many years of personal and dedicated connection. He understood the true meaning of Duty-Honor-Tradition in the fire service and believed that all Americans should “Always Remember” the sacrifices of the many police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life Service and funeral Mass will be announced at a future date.

