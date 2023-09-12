After years of planning and then years of debate, the vast construction project at Oak Park and River Forest High School — Project 2 in the common parlance — took two notable but expected steps this week.

Oak Park’s village board signed off on the project by approving permits for the work. And the OPRF school board signed an agreement worth nearly $6 million with a respected construction management company, which will oversee all aspects of the coming project.

Project 2, a demolition and rebuilding of athletic facilities, will get underway next year and cost approximately $102 million. Having a firm with great expertise in school construction will keep this project on time and hopefully within budget.