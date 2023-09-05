To the Oak Park Village Board and all Oak Parkers who believe an injustice has occurred in your village:

“Injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere.” Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“For time and the world do not stand still. Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or the present are certain to miss the future.” John F. Kennedy

“Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor. It must be demanded by the oppressed.” Martin Luther King Jr.

“We have been too quiet for too long.” John Lewis

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country. Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try.” John F. Kennedy

“If not us, then who? If not now, then when?” John Lewis

“But we must accept on central truth and responsibility as participants in a democracy: Freedom is not a state; it is an act.” John Lewis

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” Walt Disney

Thank you, Mr. Nathan Green [What can Oak Park do to help Faith Julian? Viewpoints, Aug. 2] for your courage to stand up for Percy Julian and his family and the admirable Ms. Faith Julian (his daughter), who has solely been fighting for the right side of Justice.

Dorothy Wright

Oak Park