Shirley Rose Mallot, 82, longtime educator, adventurer and faithful Catholic, died on Aug. 6, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico from untreatable lung cancer. Born in 1941 in Mountain Grove, Missouri, she was the daughter of Viola Christina Amor, and Harry Francis Mallot. A graduate of Sacred Heart College in Wichita, Kansas with a bachelor of arts degree, she later trained in Washington D.C. to graduate from the Association Montessori Internationale.

Throughout her adult life, she focused her energies on the service of others. From 1969 to 1988, she was an integral part of Alcuin Montessori School in Oak Park. She began as a teacher at the primary level and rose to director of the school, touching the lives of many children and parents, having long lasting influence on them. She spent “a remarkable year exploring God’s creation” as she traveled coast-to-coast visiting areas that attracted her.

Returning to Wichita, she worked with Harry Hynes Hospice as coordinator of volunteers. With a wonderful team, she tirelessly and generously supported families and their loved ones. Upon moving to Cedar Crest, New Mexico, and then to Albuquerque, she served as director of ministries at Holy Child Parish and initiated several new ministries.

Shirley was pre-deceased by her father, Harry; her mother, Viola; and her brothers, Harry Jr, and Tom. She is survived by her brother, Dick (Barbara); her brother, Jerry (Sarah); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the favorite aunt of everyone.

Burial of the cremains will be in Wichita, Kansas at a later date.