Doris H. Kirk, “Nana” (nee Hunt), 88, formerly of Oak Park, died on Aug. 24, 2023 in Batavia, Illinois. A graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School in 1952, she studied voice and piano after high school and was accomplished at both. Music became her lifelong passion, along with volunteering in her community to help others. Shortly after graduation, she went to work for the Hotpoint Corporation as an administrative assistant. One year later she met Jack, and they married in 1954. She went to work for the Oak Park school district in the early 1970s, spending seven years at various grade schools, and 23 years at Oak Park and River Forest High School in the Building and Grounds Department until her retirement in 2000. She was an active member of Euclid Avenue United Methodist Church in Oak Park for over 45 years, as a member of the choir, bell choir, Euclid Woman’s Group, and as youth choir director, as well as serving on many committees. She was also a longtime member of the women’s singing group “The Profiles” for 40+ years, singing, dancing, performing and entertaining in the Chicago area, bringing joy to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Kirk; her son, Gary Kirk; her parents, John and Edna Hunt; her in-laws, John and Ruth Kirk; and her brother and sister-in-law, William and Bonnie Simpson. She is survived by her son, John Kirk IV; her daughter-in-law, Carol; her grandchildren, Johnny (Megan), Ryan, and Lindsey Diemand (Steve); her daughter-in-law, Peg Allen (Kirk); her grandchildren, Sarah and Nora Kirk; her nieces, Cynthia Simpson (Chris Frauens) and Jennifer Conway (Toby); her great-niece and great-nephew, Emily and Nathan; and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home, 7319 W. Madison St., in Forest Park, when the memorial service beings, followed by interment at Forest Home Cemetery.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the wonderful help and care given by the Landings Senior Living Community and Promedica Hospice.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association of Chicago, http://Act.alz.org.