Jan “David” Benjamin, 86, died on Aug. 19, 2023, on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Born on June 10, 1937, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Donald and Velma Benjamin, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Indiana State University, where he studied speech communication, radio/TV production and theater.

After graduating, he taught high school students in Evansville, Indiana, and Dolton, Illinois. He was chair of the Speech Department, taught classes, coached speech completion teams, developed a radio/TV curriculum, and directed plays and musicals such as My Fair Lady and King and I. He and his speech students won many state and national awards.

Upon retirement, he started his own video production business, Main Event Video Productions, filming weddings, dance recitals, ice skating shows, graduations, and even the live feed for the Chicago Jazz Festival for over 200,000 spectators in Grant Park. It was his passion, providing families a keepsake for generations.

David and Carolyn moved to Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head, South Carolina, in 1997, where he continued his video business in the Chicago area and in the Low Country. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle on the beach, playing tennis, supporting Chicago sports teams, and collecting coins.

David is survived by Carolyn Snoddy Benjamin, his wife of 64 years; their son, Scott G. Benjamin and his wife, Teri; their daughters, Julie M. Benjamin and Jill C. Benjamin; two grandchildren, Jackson and Josie Mae; and his brother, James E. Benjamin, and his wife Barbara.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at TidePointe senior community, 301 TidePointe Way, off Point Comfort Road, Hilton Head, S.C.