The Oak Park and River Forest High School girls volleyball team is off to another strong start this season, winning the first five of its six matches.

The Huskies (5-1) began things with a 25-19, 25-8 home victory over Jones College Prep on Aug. 22. Grace Nelson had 10 kills and an ace, Kinsey Smith 21 assists, Phoebe Shorney five kills and Samantha Shelton two aces.

Then at the Mizuno Crimson Classic hosted by Plainfield North on Aug. 25-26, OPRF finished second out of 32 teams. The Huskies won both matches on Aug. 25, rolling past Grayslake North 25-8, 25-11 and Minooka 25-20, 25-17.

The following day, OPRF defeated Normal University High 25-16, 25-18, then Barrington 25-18, 25-19 to advance to the final versus Marist.

In the championship match, the Huskies fell to the RedHawks 19-25, 22-25.

Nelson, Smith and Keira Kleidon were named to the all-tournament team.

Fenwick notches win to begin season

The Fenwick High School girls volleyball team made the debut of new head coach Tee Pimsarn on Aug. 24 a success, defeating visiting St. Viator 25-18, 30-28.

Marcelina Kozaczka (5 kills) closed out the win for the Friars (1-1) with back-to-back aces. Lola Tortorello led Fenwick with six kills, six digs, six assists and two aces. Hazel Davis had eight digs; Lizzie Scharpf three aces, four digs and 11 assists; and Sophia Leonardo two aces and four digs.

At the Lyons Township Quad on Aug. 25, Fenwick fell to the host Lions 20-25, 13-25.