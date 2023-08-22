Evelyn A. Thiel-Kerke, 67, a longtime North Riverside resident, formerly of Oak Park, died on Aug. 19, 2023. Born on Jun 28, 1956, to Martha and Helmut Thiel, she grew up in Oak Park, graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School and later from Western Illinois University where she was a member of the field hockey and softball teams. A production analyst at Lab-Line Instruments and later a production manager at Ultra Foods, she was a member of the United Food Commercial Workers Union Local 1546.

She is survived by her husband, James Kerke; her sons, Joseph Thomas III (Alyssa) and Matthew; two grandsons, Joseph Thomas Kerke IV and Camden Daniel Kerke; three sisters, Leonika Allen, Marlene (Keith) Grady, and Ruth (Bryan) Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 1 from 3 p.m. until the memorial service at 7 p.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. Desplaines Ave., North Riverside. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: 708-447-2500