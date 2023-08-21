Laurence Peter Lukasik, age 57 of Oak Park, IL, passed away on July 19, 2023. Loving partner of Cathleen Hannan. Beloved son of the late Robert and Frances Lukasik Sr. Dear brother of Theresa (the late Gregory) Mosby, the late Sandra Lukasik, and the late Robert Lukasik Jr. Proud uncle of Ashley Mosby, Thomas Mosby, Robert Lukasik III, and Gina Lukasik.

Larry was raised in Oak Park and was the youngest of four siblings and attended Oak Park River Forest High School. His two lifelong passions were music and motorcycles. As a young adult, he formed the metal rock band, Maniacal, and took the name Tannon. In the band, he played the drums and guitar, and drove the neighbors crazy with his loud music! His interest in motorcycles allowed him to travel the open road and experience freedom away from everyday life. Larry moved to Florida for work where he lived for over 20 years and developed lifelong friendships. Eventually, his journey brought him back to Oak Park to reconnect with family and friends where he lived out the remainder of his life.

At his core, Larry was a kind soul who loved and deeply cared for his family, friends, and pets. He touched many people because of his varied interests and hobbies and will be missed by many.

Please join the family to celebrate Larry’s life and bring photos and stories to share.

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023. Honoring Larry 12:30 p.m. Lunch 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Salerno’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant, 7128 W. Roosevelt Road, Oak Park, IL 60304.

Please RSVP to: pleaseconfirm2023@gmail.com so we can plan accordingly.