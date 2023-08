Has Oak Park Apartments received any government assistance or tax benefits? If no, why should it rent to people with bad credit, increasing the potential for non-payment of rent, deteriorating cash flow and possibly loan foreclosure?

The housing agencies and others groups just move on to the next property. If they are so supportive of higher-risk tenants, then have them guarantee rent payments for some period of time. Let’s see how supportive they are then.

Tim Meyer

River Forest