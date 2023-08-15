Sharon A. Sassone, née Moeller, 78, of Oak Park, died on Aug. 7, 2023. Born on March 2, 1945, she was the wife of the late Paul F. Sassone, the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Moeller; the sister of John (Jean), James, and Kathryn Porter; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home, 7319 W. Madison St., Forest Park. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Animal Care League of Oak Park or the charity of your choice are appreciated.

Arrangements were handled by Zimmerman Harnett Funeral Home.