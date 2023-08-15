A 57-year-old man from Chicago has been charged with two counts of burglary, as well as attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools, after Oak Park police officers stopped and arrested him at 2:49 a.m., Aug. 1.

A “known burglary offender,” according to Oak Park police, the man was arrested in connection to one burglary and one attempted burglary in the first block of Chicago Avenue that occurred just before his arrest but found to be responsible for another previous burglary as well.

Arresting officers found a knife, a flashlight and lock plyers in the pocket of the man. Further investigation found the Chicago resident to be in possession of work tools that were removed from an Oak Park resident’s garage during the burglary before his arrest.

The man was also identified as the burglar captured via security camera breaking into another Oak Park resident’s garage in 800 block of North Austin Avenue at 4:57 a.m., June 3. A Costco radio, an Ego weed trimmer, two Ego batteries, garden shears, grass seeds and a battery charger were taken during that burglary.

Armed robbery

Three men, one carrying a silver handgun, robbed a Chicago resident in the 1100 block of South Taylor Avenue at 5:25 p.m., Aug. 9. The men approached the victim after exiting a dark vehicle, being driven by a fourth individual. One offender held the handgun, while the two others searched the victim, taking the victim’s gray Nike backpack, which contained a Bluetooth speaker, personal items and a T-Mobile Revvl 6 smartphone.

Attempted armed robbery

A man and a woman, armed with a black and silver handgun, tried to rob two individuals in the 1000 block of South Lombard Avenue at 5:45 a.m., Aug. 9. The pair exited the backseat of a black Hyundai then approached the victims, demanded their property and searched them but did not take anything. They fled the scene in the Hyundai, which was carrying two other individuals.

Motor vehicle theft

A Chicago resident is missing a fully loaded Glock 17 pistol and a 2017 Ford Fusion, both of which were stolen between 7:10 and 8:18 p.m., Aug. 12, in the 900 block of North Harvey Avenue. The victim told police the handgun was in the trunk of the vehicle.

A 2013 Hyundai Sonata was taken between 8:15 a.m., Aug. 11, and 7:33 p.m., Aug. 12, in the 400 block of South Euclid Avenue. A Lenovo laptop was inside the vehicle.

A gray 2021 Chevy Trailblazer, left running and unoccupied, was removed at 9:32 p.m., Aug. 10, in the first block of Harrison Street. Security cameras captured someone get into the Chevy’s driver’s seat, after exiting a dark Acura SUV that pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone broke the rear passenger’s side of a 2016 Kia Soul, then entered the vehicle and peeled its steering wheel column, between 6:30 p.m., Aug. 11, and 8:55 a.m., Aug. 12, in the 700 block of Erie Court.

Burglary

Someone ransacked the interior of an unlocked Acura RDX, then removed a silver HP laptop, a black laptop bag, a phone charger, a laptop charger, a mouse and a YubiKey authentication device from the vehicle, at about 6:02 p.m., Aug. 12, in the 900 block of South Wesley Avenue.

Three semiautomatic handguns were taken from an unlocked 2016 Nissan Pathfinder parked in the 500 block of Lyman Avenue between 4:44 a.m. and 8:01 a.m., Aug. 10. The loss is estimated at $1,850.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated Aug. 7-14 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan