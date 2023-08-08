During Plastic Free July, members of “Go Plastic Free,” a local nonprofit working to minimize the impact of plastic on our lives, were invited to serve as “Bin Ambassadors” at Farmers Market. Standing near the trash collection bins and talking with residents about whether to put their trash in recycling or compost or landfill, we learned a lot!

Here is some of what we learned:

The most inspiring data: About 99% of the people we talked to were trying to make the right decision.

Packaging materials for food products: It’s a complex and rapidly changing technology. Even if you’re a chemical engineer, it can be really tricky to understand what makes an item compostable or recyclable.

Art Spooner

Oak Park