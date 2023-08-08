Judith B. Kerns, 83, of Oak Park, died on July 27, 2023, from complications of cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Born in Decatur on July 11, 1940 to Mildred E. (née Schlie) and Wayne W. Schroeder, she attended Grace Lutheran School, Walther Lutheran High School (now Walther Christian Academy), and the University of Illinois. With her previous husband, Phillip Blum, Judy had two children, Gregory and Victoria. Her finance career began in banking and real estate, and continued in the business office of Grace Lutheran Church, where she was also a lifelong member. In addition to enjoying tennis, bridge, art, reading, frappuccinos, a lifetime of cats, and picturesque sunsets over Lake Michigan — as viewed from her cottage in Arcadia — she was also long active in Stephen Ministries, where she shared her caring, supportive, and spiritual gifts.

Judy is survived by James Kerns, her husband of 36 years; her sister, Janet (Mark) Hall; her children, Gregory (Deborah) Blum and Victoria (Matthew) Skelton; her sisters-in-law, Martha Schroeder, Georgia Blum, and Kristi (Murray) Sagsveen; her step-children, Gigi (Malcolm) Wilson, Anne Kerns (William Mayfield), and Michael Kerns (Kimberly Glyder); her grandchildren, Courtney and Heather Blum, Emma and Clay Skelton, Jenifer (Diego Baez) and Thomas Wilson, Miles Mayfield, and Violet and Archer Kerns; her great-grandson, Malcolm Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, James Schroeder.

A memorial fellowship will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., in River Forest on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Judy’s name to Grace Lutheran Church, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Salvation Army, Walther Christian Academy, or Trinity Lutheran Church (Arcadia, Michigan).

Interment will follow at a later date in Arcadia.