With its profound work over the past two years to reorient its mission around matters of systemic racial inequalities in a geography broader than just Oak Park and River Forest, our local community foundation has been bold in its intentions.

Its Community Voices project delved deep and listened actively around issues of education, health access, wealth inequality and safety and belonging. It is compelling work.

Now the foundation has taken a practical and essential step as it works to realign its community grant-making process to its updated mission. To accomplish this, it will hold off on making such grants in 2023 while it assesses both its purpose in making the grants and simplifying its application process in an effort to draw in more and smaller nonprofits.

These are sincere efforts in a worthy mission.