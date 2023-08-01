Yes, Oak Park needs to have an in-depth community discussion on what we do about village hall and the police station. It needs to go beyond what the FGM Architects report put “on the table.”

Architecture embraces three elements: structure, aesthetics, and social needs. The FGM report is heavy on structure, a necessary element. But it is light on the social environment. Already, those who support preservation are making a case. I suggest we need to look forward, too. Oak Park Village Hall and its police station express what the community is. The current village hall made a statement in the early ’70s. It said, “We are a modern community expressing modern thoughts on today’s social issues.” That was visionary.

Village President Vicki Scaman expresses a valid point to suggest we need a discussion today that raises that vision.

James Peters

Oak Park