Richard E. Jancy, 77, of Oak Park, died on Friday, July 21 at Hinsdale Hospital. Born on Dec. 31, 1945 to Emil and Helen Jancy in Chicago, he graduated from Gage Park High School in 1964, then went on to study at the University of Illinois Chicago, majoring in architecture. His schooling was put on hold while he joined the Navy based out of Glenview, and when his unit was activated, he was based at Naval Air Station, Lemoore, California. His unit served on the USS Ticonderoga, Guardian of Freedom from late 1968 until October of 1969 off the shore of Vietnam.

He worked for Loebl, Schlossman & Hackl in Chicago and for Home Depot as a kitchen designer until his retirement. During his retirement one of his favorite hobbies was photography and being a tour guide for the annual Wright Plus house walk in Oak Park each May.

Rich is survived by Carol, his wife of nearly 55 years and his beloved rescued dog, Cleo (a Boxer/Collie mix). In 1967, he met Arndt of St. Joseph, Michigan, and they were married on Aug. 31, 1968 at Trinity Lutheran, St. Joseph. They lived in the Oak Park area since 1974.

He was predeceased by his father, mother and brother Ken.

A graveside service will be held on Aug. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, MI 49085. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.zimmermanharnett.com.