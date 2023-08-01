Constructing a new, non-troglodyte police station is a good idea. Replacing the entire village hall would be an incredibly unnecessary, expensive and stupid undertaking.

The sheer expense — some $1,800 each for every citizen of the village — counsels against replacing village hall. Not to mention the enormous carbon footprint and inconvenience of first demolishing and then replacing the existing structure. Has anyone considered the environmental impact of replacing, with an entirely new structure, a building that could be brought into the 21st century with minimal renovations?

Fortunately no one will have to worry for long about this ill-considered proposal. It will not go far.

Charles Watkins

Oak Park