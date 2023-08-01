David Rechs, 64, a lifelong resident of Oak Park, died with family and friends by his side on July 27, 2023. The family is sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff at Loyola University Medical Center for their support and excellent care.

He graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School and attended UIC. He had just retired from working at West Suburban Hospital as a Lab Tech. He was enjoying retirement and looking forward to watching Da Bears this coming season, probably with a mix of hope and realistic skepticism.

Dave was the only person who was hurt in the natural gas explosion in Oak Park that occurred Wednesday evening. He did not survive the catastrophic injuries. His humor and sharp intellect will be missed. His driving was legendary.

He is survived by his favorite cousin, Sue; his best buddy, Lauren; his brothers, James and Matthew; his extended family; and many friends.