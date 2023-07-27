As part of an agreement reached between Growing Community Media and our former staff member, Michael Romain, ownership of the Village Free Press will return to Romain during the month of September. Romain is the founder of the newspaper which serves Proviso Township.

In 2022, Romain brought the newspaper to Growing Community Media which agreed to take on its publication. Following his departure from the organization in January discussions ensued on how to return the newspaper to Romain.

Village Free Press will continue to be published weekly by Growing Community Media until the transfer occurs. And Growing Community Media will continue to publish and grow Wednesday Journal of Oak Park & River Forest, the Austin Weekly News, Forest Park Review and Riverside-Brookfield Landmark.