William J. Sullivan Sr., 93, of Oak Park, was an extremely loquacious man only to be interrupted by death on July 17, 2023. Born May 7, 1930, he was, for 67 years, the husband of his sweetheart, Margot Sullivan; the father of Bill Jr. (Clare), Brian (Maureen Mullig), Mary Kay Harmon, Tommy (Kim Alamar), and Eileen Curran (Tom Murtha); grandfather of Katie (Billy Smith), Janie (Steve Roach), Lizzie (David Biddle), Baby Billy, Tim, Matthew, Olivia, Clare (Angie Lopez) and Bridget; great-grandfather of Violet and Hadley; and the uncle of Katie, Danny, Jimmy, Molly, Marita Clare, Maggie, Marita Elizabeth, Mark, Cathy, the late Capt. William D. Cronin Jr. USMC, and Brian Timothy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Molly, and his siblings, Daniel (Bobba), Kevin, Marita, Kathleen Searle (Jack), Shelia Cronin (William) and baby Angela.

The Sullivan family is sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff at Brookdale Oak Park for their support and excellent care during Bill’s last months.

Visitation and Mass at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave. Oak Park, will be held on Tuesday, July 25 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to housingforward.org and/or howardbrown.org are appreciated.

Arrangements were handled by Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home.