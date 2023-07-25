Charlene Lois (Johnson) Chase, 90, died on Jan. 24, 2023 in Naples, Florida, surrounded by her children, Curtis, Sandra and Jennifer, and her poodle Hannah. She was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in Oak Park to the late Frances Ann (Johnson) and Charles L. Johnson.

She graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School, where she met William “Bill” Chase, her husband of nearly 67 years, until his passing in June, 2021. In 1930, Bill’s grandparents built a summer home on Corey Lake, Michigan, where she would spend summers and holidays, and over the years share special memories with family until making it their full-time residence in 1984, where her family lives today, spanning six generations.

She was an avid boater, sailor, slalom water skier, and skilled ice skater. She also enjoyed English saddle equestrian riding. As members of the Oak Park Country Club and later the North Shore Country Club in Glenview, her decorated curling career began in 1971.

After moving to River Forest, she volunteered as a teacher’s aide, Girl Scout Troop leader, and at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park.

She served on the boards and committees of many civic and philanthropic organizations and was a member of the Oak Park-River Forest Infant Welfare Society from 1962-1984. She was an officer and director of Circle 39 and chaired fundraising campaigns through the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Showcase House series.

After relocating to Michigan, she served on the board of directors for Carnegie Center for the Arts. Her desire to make art accessible to all was another passion of hers. A two-time breast cancer survivor, she also participated in breast cancer awareness initiatives.

Before motherhood, she was employed as an account executive at Foote, Cone & Belding, Chicago. Later, she transitioned into executive office roles in the Chicago area with Forest Park National Bank, Midwest Bank & Trust in Elmwood Park and Allied Van Lines corporate offices in Broadview. Additionally, she was a licensed real estate salesperson.

She enjoyed travel, entertaining, Broadway musicals and live concerts, reading books, interior decorating, art and antique collecting, cheering on her favorite sports teams and attending football games at The Big House.

Surviving Charlene are her son, Curtis; her daughters, Sandra and Jennifer; her sister, Carole (Johnson) White; her brother-in-law James (Patricia) Chase; two grandchildren, Kyle Bloch and Matthew (Rachel) Bloch; one great-grandchild, Finley Jane Bloch; and many nieces and nephews, and their children.

Along with her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Chase; sisters, Marjorie (Johnson) Solberg and Dorothy (Johnson) Cole; three brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.

A memorial fund in Charlene’s honor, to further education for area students in the arts, has been established at the Carnegie Center for the Arts, 107 N. Main St., Three Rivers, MI 49093.

A celebration of her life will be held on Aug. 5. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.