National Night Out

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 5-9 p.m., Village Hall (south lawn)

Special community event sponsored by the Oak Park Police Department. Featuring bounce houses, music, face painting, food and beverages. 123 Madison St., Oak Park.

Musical Theater Showcase

Wednesday, July 26, 7-8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

This special evening of song features Chicago artists performing gender-bending chestnuts: solos, duets and group numbers. Register now at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Do I Really Need a Cover Letter?

Wednesday, July 26, 2-3 p.m., virtually through Oak Park Public Library

This seminar highlights the importance of a cover letter, which is an important component with employers. This event reviews what should and should not be included. Presented by Christopher Loverix, Chicago Federation of Labor Workers Workforce & Community Initiative. Register now at oppl.org/calendar.

Hip Hop: For the Love of Lyrics

Thursday, July 27, 4-7:30 p.m., Oak Park Public Library, Main Library

Hip-hop is one of the most lyrical genres of music ever produced, with extra emphasis on rhyme and flow. This workshop, hosted by poet Luis Tubens, spotlights the talents of rap’s greatest wordsmiths while inviting you to create some rhymes of your own. There will be performances of your creations at the end of the event. Best for kids entering grades 4-6. Part of the Collections of Culture: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Inside Libraries, Museums and Archives, made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Learn more at oppl.org/hip-hop-50 and register at oppl.org/calendar. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Pure Soul

Candlelight: The Best Of Amy Winehouse

Friday, July 28, 6:30-8:45 p.m., Arts Center

The band Pure Soul Chicago performs some of the late chanteuse’s best-known tunes: “Rehab,” “Me & Mr. Jones,” “Back To Black” and other gems. 200 N. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park.

PARK DISTRICT OF OAK PARK

Gen Pop

Sunday, July 30, 6-7:30 p.m., Scoville Park

This local septet will be playing ‘60s and ‘90s favorites, live in the great outdoors. 800 Lake St., Oak Park.

Blind Glass

Music In The Garden – Episode 2

Sunday, July 30, 4-6 p.m.

Special live storytelling concert with the band Blind Glass. 145 S. Taylor, Oak Park.

Skyway Stereo

Wednesday, July 26, 6:30 p.m., Unity Oak Park Spiritual & Family Center

This alt-rock band from Chicago’s South Side plays a special show. 405 N. Euclid Ave., Oak Park.