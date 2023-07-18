Christopher Day Hunter, 52, died on June 28, 2023 from cancer in Oak Park. He slipped away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Born on Nov. 7, 1970 in Iowa City, Iowa to Thomas Hunter and Anne (Vicars) Hunter, the family moved to Ohio when he was a young boy. After graduating from Westerville North High School in Westerville, Ohio in 1989. He initially attended college at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, then transferred to the University of Chicago. After his first year in Chicago, he took a leave of absence to raise his son, Dylan, with his former spouse Amy Worsham. During that time, he had various jobs, including building train cars, assembling Honda motorcycles, and cable TV repairs. He later returned to the University of Chicago and graduated with a degree in English with double honors in 1999.

After college, he began his career in digital marketing, working for top companies, including Electrolux, Nationwide Insurance, Sears, Valvoline, Jackson Hewett, and JP Morgan. His most recent position was vice president of Digital Marketing for Good Feet.

Well-known for his infectious sense of humor, he enjoyed sharing the best food and drink with great friends, even if it meant waiting in line for hours in the rain. He loved traveling and tending his vegetable garden.

On May 20, 2012, he married Jennifer Troyer. Surviving in addition to his wife is their daughter, Violet; their sons, Dylan and Owen; his daughter, Sylvia, with his former spouse; his sister, Leigh Hunter; his half-sister, Paige Hunter; his half-brother, Andrew Hunter; and his stepmother, Kate Hunter. His mother and father preceded him in death.

A memorial service was held on July 8 at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home in Forest Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the college funds of his children, Owen, Sylvia, and Violet can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/christopher-hunter-memorial-fund.