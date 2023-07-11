Terence Edward “Terry” Mack, 67, of Elmwood Park, formerly of River Forest, died on June 29, 2023 in his home, surrounded by his three sisters. Born on March 22, 1956, he had a wonderful, scientific mind, which provided him with a life full of discovery.

Terry was the husband of the late Christine (nee Barrows); the son of Edward “Terry” Mack, the late Dorothy (nee Brennan) Mack, and the late Barbara (nee Jacques) Mack; and the brother of Maureen (John) Lawler, Debra (Patrick) Damian and Karen (Bud Rein) Taylor. He held dear his three sisters who provided care and support for him every step of the way. He was the uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to many.

Memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Road, Westchester on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Interment private.

Arrangements were handled by Peter B. Kennedy & Co. Funeral Directors.