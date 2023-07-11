Dear editor,

We would like to make Wednesday Journal readers aware of a business opportunity in the community. Currently, there is a golf driving range that is not being utilized on Madison Street in nearby Maywood, just west of the Des Plaines River. We know many golfers in the community, including ourselves, who would love to have a driving range close by. We believe that with a little bit of love, this driving range could turn out to be a fantastic business for an enterprising entrepreneur. We also think a reduction in greenhouse gases could be achieved by local residents not being required to drive to a driving range further away. All in all, the community would be a better place if somebody steps up to the tee and drives this to the end of the range.

Conrad Grant and Eli Nash

BSA Troop 4066