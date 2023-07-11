Raymond P. Kizelevicus, 76, of Downers Grove, formerly of Oak Park, died on July 5, 2023. Born on May 5, 1947 to Vincent and Ann Kizelevicus, he taught English at St. Ignatius College Prep for 42 years and served as moderator of the school yearbook. Education was his passion.

A family man, he was always there to help his children and grandchildren with school projects, sports, and cooking. He loved a good adventure, and in retirement filled his passport with stamps from many countries.

Ray is survived by Barbara (nee Haws), his wife of 50 years; his two daughters, Laura (Robert) O’Brien and Cheryl (Calvin) Brown; and his grandchildren, Aiden and Claire O’Brien, and Cecilia and Caylyn Brown.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2023, at Church of the Holy Family, 1080 W. Roosevelt Road in Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to St. Ignatius College Prep tuition assistance program. Contributions can be made to St. Ignatius College Prep, ℅ David Stephens, 1076 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 or call 312-432-8321.

