Two people fled the CTA Green Line station, 1116 South Blvd., after a man pulled a knife on them at 10:04 p.m., July 3.

The two victims, one a resident of Tinley Park and the other of South Holland, had first been approached by the offender, who tried to sell them some items he had displayed.

The offender raised his voice after the victims told him they were not interested in buying anything. He then took out a knife from his waistband and threatened to stab them, but the two victims fled the station.

Aggravated assault

A man threatened an employee at Wing Stop, 515 Madison St., left the business and went to a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and got out a gun, with which he threatened to shoot and kill the employee at 9:15, p.m., July 2. The offender then fled in the pickup.

Armed robbery

Someone held a semi-automatic handgun to the head of a Rockford resident who was paying for items at the Shell gas station, 401 Madison St., at 11:46 p.m., July 9. The offender approached the victim from behind and threatened to hurt him if he didn’t hand over his property. The victim gave the offender the keys to his white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, a necklace with a pendant that said “Chase,” four rings, and his wallet, which contained his driver’s license, credit cards and cash. The offender then drove off in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered by police after officers were alerted to a vehicle fire in the 600 block of South Scoville Avenue in Oak Park. The fire was extinguished by Oak Park firefighters. The total estimated loss is $17,200.

Criminal trespass to residence

An Oak Park resident found an intruder lying in the resident’s guest room at 12:15 a.m., July 5, in the 1000 block of Lake Street. The resident confronted the offender, who left willingly.

Burglary

Someone broke into Da Pizza Company, 421 N. Harlem Ave., and took several construction tools from the kitchen and behind the counter between 1:47 p.m., June 30, and 7:48 a.m., July 1. A Milwaukee drill, a saw, a battery, a crowbar and drill bits were all taken for an estimated loss of $1,700.

Attempted burglary

A man gained entry to a resident’s home through an unlocked kitchen window, then opened the victim’s bedroom door, causing the victim to see him, at 12:43 a.m., July 2, in the 400 block of South Lombard Avenue. The victim then chased the offender out of his home with the offender fleeing in an unknown direction.

Motor vehicle theft

A 2013 Ford Explorer was removed between 8 p.m., July 6, and 2 p.m., July 7, in the 400 block of South Clinton Avenue.

A 2023 Hyundai Sonata was taken between 11:45 p.m., July 6, and 9 a.m., July 7, in the 300 block of South Ridgeland Avenue.

A 2022 Jeep Compass parked in the 100 block of Home Avenue was removed between 5 p.m., July 7, and 3:30 a.m., July 9.

Someone removed a 2019 Kia Optima between 3 p.m., July 8, and 5:41 a.m., July 9, in the 300 block of Home Avenue.

A 2017 Infiniti Q50 was removed between 5:30 p.m., June 28, and 8 a.m., June 29, in the first block of Le Moyne Parkway.

A 2015 Hyundai Elantra was taken from a parking lot in the first block of Iowa Street between 8:30 a.m. and 2:55 p.m., June 30.

Attempted motor vehicle theft

Someone shattered the rear passenger’s side window of a 2019 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, then accessed the vehicle’s fuse box in a likely attempt to reprogram the key fob and take the vehicle, between midnight and 6:23 a.m., July 4, in the 1200 block of North Humphrey Avenue.

The rear passenger’s side window of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was broken and the vehicle’s steering column and ignition switch damaged between 10:30 a.m., June 28, and 9:15 a.m., June 29, in the first block of Lake Street.

Theft

The catalytic converter was cut from a 2011 Toyota Prius parked in the first block of Harrison Street between 9:30 p.m., June 28, and 8 a.m., June 29.

Someone took a Jewel Osco bag containing prescription drugs off of the victim’s wheelchair while he was waiting in line at Dollar Tree, 6405 W. North Ave., at 3 p.m., June 28.

These items were obtained from Oak Park Police Department reports dated July 3-10 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public’s help in making an arrest.

Compiled by Stacey Sheridan